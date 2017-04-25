Cause of death determined after body found on roof in Glasgow square

The woman was found dead on the morning of April 17. (Source: Raycom News Network)

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - A woman whose body was found on the roof of a downtown Glasgow building last week died of an apparent overdose, according to a news release from the Glasgow Police Department.

Investigators said although the initial circumstances surrounding 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell's death were suspicious, detectives have confirmed that she was not the victim of a crime.

Mitchell's body was found about 11 a.m. ET April 17 on top of the Allstate building in the downtown Glasgow square.

Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie said Mitchell's body was partially clothed and without shoes. He estimated Mitchell had been dead about 72 hours before her body was found.

Police said detectives were able to piece together the timeline of events leading to Mitchell's death, and they do not believe further investigation is needed.

