Police: Overdosing driver crashed into veterans monument

Investigators said a driver who crashed into a veterans memorial had overdosed.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at near Sixth and Berry streets.

The vehicle struck the city's monument that honors past veterans.

Dayton Police said both the driver and the passenger were given Narcan and taken to St. Elizabeth in Fort Thomas.

The driver was identified as Christopher Marshall of Cleves. His passenger was identified as Lori Kirchiner, also of Cleves.

Kirchiner was cited for public intoxication. She reportedly told officers they were in the area to pick up a friend who was lost in Bellevue.

Charges are pending due to further investigation.

