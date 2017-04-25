2 vehicle injury crash on Newburg Rd.

The work truck is reported to have rolled over. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Newburg Road and Champions Trace. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News

WEST BUECHEL, KY (WAVE) - At least one person is being treated after a crash between a work van and a work truck in West Buechel.

The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Newburg Road and Champions Trace.

Video from Air 3 shows the work van involved hit a utility pole head-on. The work truck is reported to have rolled over but appears to have come to rest on its wheels.

The severity of injuries is not known at this time.

The Louisville Metro Police Department traffic unit is assisting with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

