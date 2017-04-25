New York bowler rolls perfect 300 game in just 86.9 seconds

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) - A New York bowler has rolled a perfect 300 game in less than 90 seconds.
Ben Ketola hit 12 straight strikes in 86.9 seconds on April 5 at 281 Bowl in Cortland.
The 23-year-old Preble man raced from one lane to the next at the 10-lane facility and registered the strikes using a different ball on each lane. He used Lanes 1 and 2 twice.
Ketola is a 225-average, two-handed bowler who works at the bowling alley. He tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse he "honestly wasn't expecting to do it."
There is no official speed record listed by the United States Bowling Congress. Pro bowler Tom Dougherty threw a perfect game over 12 lanes in 111 seconds in 2015.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
