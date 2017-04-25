1 wounded in W. Broadway shooting

The shooting happened a Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting of a person in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at Shorty's Food Mart in the 1700 block of W. Broadway at 4:07 p.m.

The severity of injuries to the victim is not known.

This story will be updated.

