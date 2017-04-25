Exclusive: Family of stabbed man found dead on Bearcamp Road says he fought until the end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of one of Louisville's latest homicide victims said he was a fighter who kept those around him laughing.

Two people accused of carjacking Joshua Cambron and fleeing to Ohio have been arrested. Cambron's loved ones said they wanted the community to know about the type of person he was, and what's he's overcome.

The Cambron family is close. Joshua spoke to his mother the morning he was killed, and was happy that he had the day off from work. But his family knew something wasn't right when he didn't show up to for a golf game. They contacted police and took to social media to find him.

They never imagined his life would end the way it did. Joshua was adopted by his family when he was 22 months old.

"We were adopted from Korea as young babies into rural Kentucky," Joshua's sister, Tiffany Dunaway, said.

The newspaper articles the Cambrons have in their home are from 1987. One headline in the the Lebanon Enterprise reads "Loretto family adopts small boy with big medical problem."

"He was born with a very rare disease -- Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome," Dunaway said. "It's a vascular disease."

Cambron wasn't expected to live long but his family knew he needed a loving home. As a child, Joshua had surgery after surgery, and traveled the country for medical treatment. He eventually had to have his leg amputated because of his medical condition. His bravery as a child made headlines.

Dunaway said her brother always found a way to make people laugh with him ... never at him.

"He would make up this elaborate story," she said. "He was in a skateboard accident and then of course and then he's joking."

Cambron's family said he grew up to be the type of person who would help anyone, especially those with disabilities.

That's why it's hard for his family to understand why he was killed. Police said Joshua was at the Walmart store on the Outer Loop, and crossed paths with Misty McKnight and Robert Carpenter on Friday. The duo needed a ride, and Cambron agreed to help. Somewhere on Egypt Lane, things took a deadly turn inside Joshua's vehicle. He was stabbed to death.

Police said McKnight and Carpenter then drove to Bearcamp Road and left Cambron's body there. The suspects took off in his vehicle to Delaware County, Ohio -- just north of Columbus -- where they were arrested.

"I don't think this theory or what actually happened to him crossed anyone's mind," Dunaway said. "It's nothing you can ever imagine."

Cambron was going to get married next year. He loved his job; he made back braces for people with disabilities.

"It sounds like he was maybe doing a good deed, (then) he was a victim in a senseless act of violence," Dunaway said.

LMPD said Monday that McKnight and Cambron may have known each other in some capacity but, Dunaway said she doesn't believe they were friends. McKnight also has a leg amputated.

Dunaway has questioned if they may have crossed paths through social media or his work.

Police said McKnight and Carpenter also are accused in an attempted kidnapping in a case involving an elderly man at the Jefferson Mall shortly before they met Cambron. McKnight and Carpenter are in jail in Ohio. They'll eventually be brought back to Louisville.

Cambron's funeral has been set for noon Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cambron's loved ones said they appreciate the kindness and efficiency of the LMPD Homicide Division and Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The Cambron family stayed at Ronald McDonald houses all over the country during Joshua's early health struggles, and it is suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Ronald McDonald House. The family also wanted the community to know that they have not set up any Crowdfunding sites for Joshua; they would rather people donate to the Ronald McDonald House.

