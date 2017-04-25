Lewis and Clark Bridge trail draws walkers, riders and pets

The only parking to access the trail is off IN 265 at the River Ridge exit. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - If you haven't gotten a chance to check out the Lewis and Clark Bridge from a pedestrian standpoint, the City of Jeffersonville hopes you will soon.

For now, it may be a runner or rider's best kept secret.

"It's wonderful," cyclist Al Wollerton said. "It's absolutely wonderful."

Wollerton, who lives in Prospect, said he loves the access that the Lewis and Clark Bridge provides and has taken advantage of the pedestrian lane by bike and foot.

"There's benches in different places down by the river where you can sit if you don't want to walk the whole way and take a rest or something like that, which is really nice too," Wollerton said.

You can access the trail from Indiana 265. Just take the River Ridge exit.

"We did not want people coming into the state of Indiana to concrete," said Mayor Mike Moore of Jeffersonville.

Moore said years ago as plans for the Ohio River Bridges Project came to light, the state didn't have any money set aside for this type of recreation, but after some convincing that changed.

"They ended up allocating $8 million in aesthetics for the Indiana side, so you are seeing basically the fruits of all of that labor have produced," Moore said.

From the start of the trail, across the bridge and back is five miles.

"There's not a lot of traffic on it, I think maybe yet because there is not a lot of parking and things like that, so it's not too busy," Wollerton said. "Weekends get a lot busier."

There is a parking lot at the maintenance facility, which was originally planned to accommodate Indiana and Kentucky. Now the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it is looking to make a permanent parking lot on River Road.

"We saw what a beautiful project this could be and a bridge is more things than just traveling across the road to get from point A to point B," Moore said. "Make it something pretty. Give people a reason to come visit, give people a reason to be proud."

There is an eagle's nest you can see from the bridge that is bringing out a lot of photographers. When you cross on your bike or by foot, you do not have to worry about paying a toll.

