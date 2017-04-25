Braking bad: Driver's brakes fail, crashes into auto parts store

Police are investigating after a driver's brakes failed and crashed into a Dry Ridge, KY auto parts store on Tuesday.

Police said the car went through the front window around 10:45 a.m. at the Advance Auto Parts on Brentwood Drive.

The driver was attempting to park in front of the store when the brakes on the car failed causing it to crash through, according the the police report.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of damage is unknown at this time.

Dry Ridge police are investigating.

