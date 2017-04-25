Chief Conrad responds to Councilwoman Leet's call for his removal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has responded to a Metro council member's call for him to no longer lead the department.

Angela Leet (D7) issued a statement last week, saying Conrad should be removed from his post as chief. Leet cited the city's growing homicide rate, the FOP's recent vote of no confidence, overtime spending and the LMPD Explorer program sex abuse scandal as reasons.

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News asked Chief Conrad what he thought about Leet's request.

"We are going to continue to focus all of our time and all of our energy on addressing violent crime in our community," Conrad said. "I'm committed to continue to do that work for as long as I'm able to do it. I came to Louisville over five years ago and I'm going to continue to do this job as long as the mayor will allow me to do this job," Conrad said.

"Our focus isn't as much about my future as it is about the future of this community, and the future is all about us working together to address the problems that we're having," Conrad said when asked if he'd had conversations with Mayor Greg Fischer about his position.

Addressing the city's rise in homicides and other violent crimes, Conrad said, "Just more officers and just more money for overtime isn't going to address the violent problems we're having in our community. It's also going to take addressing the underlying causes of violence."

