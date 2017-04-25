Chief Conrad responds to Councilwoman Leet's call for his removal

Councilwoman Angela Leet (D7) issued a statement last week, saying Conrad should be removed from his post as chief.More >>
If you haven't gotten a chance to check out the Lewis and Clark Bridge from a pedestrian standpoint, the City of Jeffersonville hopes you will soon.More >>
The family of one of Louisville's latest homicide victims said he was a fighter who kept those around him laughing.More >>
The shooting was reported at 1700 block of W. Broadway at 4:07 p.m.More >>
The crash was reported at 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Newburg Road and Champions Trace.More >>
