Trial begins for man charged in connection with HCHS student's death

The trial is underway for a man charged with assault in connection with the death of a Henderson County High School student last Fall.

Police say, Joshua Bumphus, 25-years-old, and Elijah Roberts, 18-years-old, were shooting at each other on Powell Street when 17-year-old Autumn Burkhart was caught in the crossfire. Burkhart died after being taken to the hospital.

According to police, a bullet fired from Roberts' gun killed Burkhart.

Bumphus is charged with first-degree assault. The prosecutor says Bumphus planned to kill Roberts after he told police Roberts burglarized his apartment two days before the shooting.

The trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday. Roberts trial date hasn't been set yet.

