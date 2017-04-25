TRAFFIC ALERT: I-71 blocked in Carroll County, expect major delays

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Drivers on Interstate 71 in Carroll County can expect major delays this evening due to multiple crashes.

The backup started near the twin bridges over the Kentucky River at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Two of the northbound lanes are expected to be blocked for about four hours.

Traffic is being diverted at the 34 mile marker to Highway 421, then from Bedford Highway to Carrollton.

No other information about the crashes has been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.