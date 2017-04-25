UPDATE: All lanes open on I-71 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All lanes are now open on Interstate 71 in Carroll County following a multi-vehicle crash during rush hour on Tuesday.

The backup started near the twin bridges over the Kentucky River at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Two of the northbound lanes were blocked for about three hours.

The crash involved four commercial vehicles, five cars and two motorcycles. Crews had to clean up engine fluid from the crash.

So far, there is no word on any fatalities or injuries.

