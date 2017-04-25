Henderson Co. K-9 now equipped with bullet-proof vest

Henderson County Sheriff K-9 is now ready to take on anything in his path.

Deputy James Eblen tells us his 4-year-old K-9, Aries, has finally received his new bullet-proof vest. Earlier this year we told you a non-profit organization decided to donate the $1,700 vest to Aries.

Eblen says his K-9 is able to go places that deputies are not. Aries can smell narcotics and search buildings for suspects.

"If he has to go after somebody with a gun or knife now, I don't feel as nervous sending him after something like that," Deputy Eblen explained. "Before, he didn't have any protection at all other than himself. and that's part of his job, to make it safer for us."

We are told the vest is stabbing protective, too. Aries is the first K-9 in Henderson County to wear it.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.