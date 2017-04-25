Suspension numbers keep rising within JCPS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – JCPS leaders met Tuesday afternoon to get an update on student behavior. The recent report continues the trend of this school year, that student behavior incidents have jumped at each grade level.

Elementary schools had 1,179 suspensions in 2015-2016, and the current school year has 1,671 suspensions to date. That means the number jumped by 42%. Seventy-three percent of elementary schools have suspension numbers that are up. Overall, suspension numbers are up by 68%.

Area 5 Assistant Superintendent Katy Zeitz presented the report and blames “toxic interactions between adults/staff and students” for the majority of the behavior issues. She said the majority of suspensions are from “refusal to follow staff instructions,” and the defiant behavior leads her to believe it’s a lack of relationship between students and staff are contributing to the increase in suspensions.

The work session also addressed the disproportionality within JCPS, with African American students, ECE students and also LGBTQ students having higher suspension rates than other students.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Clifton man seeks help with "dangerous" intersection

+ Family uses Imagination Library to honor late son who loved books

+ Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

Chris Kolb addressed the racial disproportionality among suspension numbers, saying it’s important to note the institutional racism in schools.

“African-American do not misbehave at higher rates than white kids,” Kolb said. "We are being unfair and applying different consequences from students with racial backgrounds."

Board member Linda Duncan addressed the growing number of violent incidents and said the data she’s been presented showed African-American students are involved in more violent offenses as opposed to other students. She also said at no time has Zeitz or her team talked about the parent role in student behavior.

“It’s very disturbing to me that we have not named ‘parent’ one time during this whole discussion,” Duncan said. "We have not named ‘parent.’ We have 1,110 for those violent offense for 4000 for white. I don’t believe for a minute that the victims don’t think that’s made up data. Why don’t we recognize that and put our resources into helping these more violent students. We cannot sit here and deny the reality of the schools its every school that’s dealing with this difference and disparity."

New board member and current teacher Benjamin Gies asked about what the student role is in JCPS behavior improvement.

“Are we truly instilling a sense of accountability in students with our current education model?" Gies asked. "As a teacher, I hear a lot about what adults can do. The questions is, are the students able to accept that and are they able to be held accountable for the actions."



Zeitz’s team said restorative practices is the plan that will remedy these issues with student accountability and the first step is to build relationships between students and teachers to foster that accountability. The hope is that this is the plan that will transform student behavior.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.