Right-wing radio host Alex Jones responds to Chobani lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he's not backing down in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by Greek yogurt giant Chobani.
Jones, in a video posted on his Youtube channel Tuesday, said with no proof that billionaire George Soros was behind the lawsuit. Soros, who Jones called a "Nazi collaborator," is not named in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Chobani argues that Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories earlier this month that linked Chobani owner Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case involving refugee children. The company filed the lawsuit in Idaho District Court in Twin Falls, where it operates the largest yogurt plant in the world.
It's seeking at least $10,000 in damages.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days, including two in one night.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-SemitismMore >>
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-SemitismMore >>
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-SemitismMore >>
President Donald Trump is condemning those who deny the Holocaust and is pledging to confront anti-SemitismMore >>
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
For teenagers in treatment for addiction, returning to school means resisting offers to get high with old friendsMore >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Holocaust survivors say termination of German insurance giant Allianz's sponsorship of a Florida golf tournament may boost their efforts to collect some $2.5 billion in World War II-era Jewish policies.More >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
Former President Barack Obama is using his first public appearance since leaving office to talk with students about his experiences as a community organizer in Chicago and how that laid the foundation for his political careerMore >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
The new book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy," recounts the death of her husband, her grief, and how she recovered from it.More >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they needMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
Scientists, students and research advocates from the Washington Monument to Germany's Brandenburg Gate and even to Greenland, are rallying on Earth DayMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
A power outage struck a wide area of San Francisco, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers, trapping people in stuck elevators and snarling traffic as intersection signals went darkMore >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>