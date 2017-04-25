Retired jockey James Long remembered at memorial service

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Riding high in heaven - that's the image friends and family are left with of retired jockey James Long.

Long, 62, was killed a week ago in a car crash on Interstate 64 in Shelbyville.

His loved ones gathered for a memorial service Tuesday at Greencastle Baptist Church on Murphy Lane.

At one time in his career, it's believed that James Long was the only African-American rider in Kentucky. In recent years, he worked as a state steward in Michigan. He was a man who couldn't leave the livelihood he loved.

"I feel like he lived and died by it."

At the track from sunrise to sunset, James Sebastian Long will be remembered in the history of the sport. A kid from Brooklyn that got onto a horse as a boy and never wanted to get off.

He traveled the country, but during his nearly 30-year career as one of the most successful African-American jockeys with more than 500 wins, his big heart was always in Kentucky. Nothing topped a win at Churchill Downs.

"It meant so much to him," Long's daughter, Raven said. "It's such an iconic place. He was very strong about being one of the first African-American jockeys to race on that track."

Long died April 18 in a crash after giving a talk about his life and his mission, which was preserving the history of blacks in racing. He started an organization to do just that. The organization's tagline is, Too Black, Too Fast: The original superstars of the sport.

His brother and many of his children spoke about the jockey's huge personality.

"If James was in the room, he stole the show," Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day said. "A fine young man; a real credit to the writing profession; a credit to the sport of horse racing and certainly to the black community. He'll be sorely missed. "

Friends said Long was the friendliest person they ever met and always joked that he wanted a T-shirt that read "fun size."

