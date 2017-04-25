MLB: Multiple groups have submitted bids to buy Marlins - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

MLB: Multiple groups have submitted bids to buy Marlins

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says multiple groups have submitted bids to buy the Miami Marlins, and none has yet been accepted.

Manfred's comments came after Bloomberg reported a group led by former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush won an auction for the team with a $1.3 billion bid.

Completion of any sale by Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria could take months and would require approval by at least 75 percent of major league teams. More than half of the winning bid could involve cash because of MLB's debt service rule, meaning the Bush/Jeter group would need to raise a lot of money.

Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum has also pursued the Marlins, and talks with him might be restarted if the deal with the Bushes and Jeter stalls.

___

AP Sports Writers Will Graves in Pittsburgh and Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Attorney tells Trump to quit politicizing death

    The Latest: Attorney tells Trump to quit politicizing death

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:39:01 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:39:01 GMT
    San Francisco's city attorney says that President Donald Trump should stop using the death of a woman shot along a waterfront pier by a man who was in the country illegally to politicize the issue of "sanctuary...More >>
    San Francisco's city attorney says that President Donald Trump should stop using the death of a woman shot along a waterfront pier by a man who was in the country illegally to politicize the issue of "sanctuary cities.".More >>

  • Wisconsin dairy farmers face spoiling market, tight deadline

    Wisconsin dairy farmers face spoiling market, tight deadline

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:39:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:39:00 GMT
    A handful of Wisconsin dairy farmers whose Canada market evaporated in a trade dispute were weighing offers from new buyers on Tuesday, but others were running out of time before an expiring contract risked putting...More >>
    A handful of Wisconsin dairy farmers whose Canada market evaporated in a trade dispute were weighing offers from new buyers on Tuesday, but others were running out of time before an expiring contract risked putting them out of business.More >>

  • Idaho: Remains of 2 people found in Oregon Trail badger hole

    Idaho: Remains of 2 people found in Oregon Trail badger hole

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:38:55 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-04-25 23:38:55 GMT
    A fluke discovery of children's bones protruding from a badger hole in Idaho has investigators trying to determine if they're dealing with a double homicide or the disturbed grave of young 19th century pioneers who...More >>
    A fluke discovery of children's bones protruding from a badger hole in Idaho has investigators trying to determine if they're dealing with a double homicide or the disturbed grave of young 19th century pioneers who died on the Oregon Trail.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly