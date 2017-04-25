Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary

An in-custody death on Tuesday, April 25 at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, the 39-year-old inmate was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting.

They said he began "self-harm actions" and staff tried to prevent the behavior.

