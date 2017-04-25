Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

An in-custody death on Tuesday, April 25 at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, the 39-year-old inmate was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting.

They said he began "self-harm actions" and staff tried to prevent the behavior.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly