Woman dies in single vehicle crash in Caldwell County, KY

A single vehicle crash on KY-293, around three miles south of Princeton, Kentucky is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Officials said the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Betty J. Kilgore, 78, was a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer northbound when, for unknown reasons, she drove off of the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Kilgore was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Caldwell County Coroner. Kilgore was wearing a seat belt.

The front seat passenger, Francis L. Kilgore, 78, was transported to an area medical center by Caldwell County EMS where he reported to be stable condition.

Kilgore was not wearing a seat belt.

Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs as a factor in the collision.

