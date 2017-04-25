McKay hits four home runs as #2 Cards win 14-4 at Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville first baseman/pitcher Brendan McKay tied a school record by hitting four home runs in the #2 Cards 14-4 win on Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky.

"Hitting four home runs in a game is almost like a dream," McKay said.

He went 4-5, with the four homers and drove in 9 runs. The junior is expected one of the top picks in the Major League Baseball Draft in June.

"It's just weird knowing that all of your hits were home runs."

McKay had not had a multi-homer game since he was 12. He now has 11 home runs this season. He is also 5-3 on the mound with a 1.83 earned run average and has struck out 83 in 59 innings.

The Cards are now 35-6 and are back in action on Wednesday at Louisville Slugger Field. They host Northern Kentucky at 6 p.m.

