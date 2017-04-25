Autopsy: Cause of death 'undetermined' for woman found in Trigg Co., KY

The body of Christina Edmonson was found in Trigg County, Kentucky on April 25. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

An autopsy on a Cadiz, Kentucky woman whose body was found in Trigg County, Kentucky on April 25 has been completed.

The cause of death for Christina D. Edmonson, 33, has been listed as "undetermined." The time of death could not be determined either, and foul play has not been ruled out.

Investigators are continuing to ask for the public's help in regards to the death of Edmonson, whose body was found in Trigg County in April.

A preliminary examination of the body was completed on Wednesday, April 26 at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville and the results were inconclusive.

Troopers with the KSP are now trying to figure out a timeline of events.

Troopers with the KSP have searched two homes on Oak Grove Church Road for evidence related to the ongoing death investigation.

That discovery comes after someone found a skull in a yard on Oak Grove Church Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Overnight, troopers with Kentucky State Police found a body believed to be related to the skull.

The remains were collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson. They were then taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Several properties in the area were searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

The investigation remains ongoing.

