Body of woman found in Trigg County, KY

Investigators in Trigg County have located the body of a woman in a wooded area.

That discovery comes after someone found a skull in a yard on Oak Grove Church Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Overnight, troopers with Kentucky State Police located a body believed to be related to the skull.

The remains have been collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson.

They will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Investigators hope to confirm that the skull and body are related.

Investigators hope to learn the cause and date of death as well.

Several properties in the area were searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.