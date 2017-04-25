KSP asking for public's help in death investigation out of Trigg Co., KY

The body of Christina Edmonson was found in Trigg County, Kentucky on April 25. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Investigators in Trigg County are asking for the public's help in regards to the death of a Cadiz, Kentucky woman, whose body was found in Trigg County on April 25.

A preliminary examination of the body was completed on Wednesday, April 26 at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

The results were inconclusive at to a cause of death. A full autopsy was performed on Thursday, April 27.

Kentucky State Police have positively identified the victim as Christina D. Edmonson, 33, and are now trying to figure out a timeline of events.

KSP has searched two residences on Oak Grove Church Road for evidence related to the ongoing death investigation.

That discovery comes after someone found a skull in a yard on Oak Grove Church Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Overnight, troopers with Kentucky State Police found a body believed to be related to the skull.

The remains were collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson. They were then taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Several properties in the area were searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

