KSP investigating possible human remains found in Trigg County

On Tuesday, April 25, at about 11:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 was notified by Trigg County Dispatch that possible human remains had been located on Oak Grove Church Road.

KSP Troopers and Detectives arrived on scene a short time later and spoke to the original caller, a property owner on the road. The caller took KSP personnel to the remains.

The remains have been collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson.

The remains will be examined by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for confirmation of their origin.

If the remains are confirmed to be of human origin, KSP will attempt to determine the identity of the person involved.

Several properties in the area have been searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.