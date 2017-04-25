Name released of woman found in Trigg County, KY

Investigators in Trigg County have located the body of a woman in a wooded area.

A preliminary examination of the body was completed on Wednesday, April 26 at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

The results were inconclusive at to a cause of death. A full autopsy will be performed on Thursday, April 27.

Kentucky State Police have positively identified the victim as Christina D. Edmonson, age 33, of Cadiz, Ky.

KSP has searched two residences on Oak Grove Church Road for evidence related to the ongoing death investigation.

That discovery comes after someone found a skull in a yard on Oak Grove Church Road around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Overnight, troopers with Kentucky State Police located a body believed to be related to the skull.

The remains have been collected and turned over to Trigg County Coroner John Mark Vinson.

They will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Investigators hope to confirm that the skull and body are related.

Investigators hope to learn the cause and date of death as well.

Several properties in the area were searched by Troopers and Detectives. Canine support is being provided by Pulaski County (Illinois) Search and Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

