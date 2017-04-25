KSP investigating officer-involved shooting south of Dixon

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

We're told a Clay police officer and state trooper arrested two men in the 600 block of Highway 41 A, south of Dixon, in a counterfeit investigation and place them in a cruiser. As officers executed a search warrant, they say 30-year-old Alex Harvey, of Dixon, managed to get his handcuffs from his back to his front and get in the front seat before taking off with the car.

Troopers say the Clay police officer was dragged and crushed by the car as he tried to stop Harvey.

The trooper stopped the car by shooting into it and hitting Harvey.

Harvey was taken to Methodist Hospital and is stable.

The Clay police officer was taken to Baptist Hospital in Madisonville. The officer's name is not being released at this time.

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Damien Golike, of Henderson, as part of the counterfeiting investigation. He was taken to the Webster County Jail and charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, serving parole violation, promoting contraband, and persistent felony offender.

