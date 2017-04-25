Newport police offering safe place to complete online transactions

Newport police have offered up their parking lot as a safe place to make online transactions after thefts and robberies have become more frequent with the emergence of apps like OfferUp.

"These things are really hard to monitor and keep people safe when people are out here just running around and doing their own thing, so to say," Newport Chief of Police Tom Collins said.

This open offer comes just after an XBOX sale went extremely wrong in Newport.

"When they all arrived on the street the next thing you know the guy pulled a gun and it turned into a robbery," Collins said.

Luckily, no one was injured and police were able to catch the thief.

"That prompted us to once again get on our Facebook post and say 'look why don't you come to the Newport Police Department?' Not only is it well lit, but you have security right on base," Collins said.

Police said one other big perk of buying and selling in the lot of the station is the security cameras at most departments have then rolling 24/7.

