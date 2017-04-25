Henderson commissioners pass smoking ordinance amendment

Henderson City Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes amendments to the 10-year-old smoking ordinance.

The new ordinance amends the definition of smoking to include vapor products and prohibits smoking with 15 feet around playgrounds and water features in city parks.

A separate ordinance that also passed on first reading allows presenters with special events permits for activities on city property to decide whether the event is non-smoking.

