Union Co. softball pitcher urging state to change safety rules

It's been a polarizing question for years; should rule makers require softball pitchers to wear face masks?

Right now in Kentucky, the rule is only up to parents or coaches to enforce. In 2014, Kentucky High School Athletic Association officials shut down the vote recommending the requirement.

Our crews spoke with Union County High School softball pitcher Evyn Hendrickson who is hoping state officials hear her voice after taking a line drive to the face.

We told you about Braves' pitcher Evyn Hendrickson earlier this month. North Hopkins player swung, and the ball knocked her right off the mound.

The senior is now hoping her injury brings change to the game.

Hendrickson tells us she's doing okay, and her surgery is scheduled Wednesday morning.

"Thankfully it hit me right on that cheekbone where it took that impact to where it didn't get anywhere towards my head, my mouth, or anything," said Hendrickson.

She says doctors told her she sustained a tri-pod fracture to her right cheek.

The pitcher was all smiles, though, when we caught up with her. She says she's taking one day at a time, with plans to get back throwing her signature 60 MPH fast ball for Kentucky Wesleyan College in the Fall.

According to her doctors, she says her quick reaction to try and dodge the softball allowed her to dodge a brain injury.

"I've never heard Evyn cry like that," Hendrickson's teammate Grace Barnett told us. "She always said, if I'm crying you know I'm hurt. And, we kind of walked to center field just praying. We were scared but we knew she was going to make it through. She's a trooper."

The team's leader is hoping her story can do some good by convincing state law makers to require pitchers to wear face masks.

"If it were a requirement, this would have never happened to me," Hendrickson said. "I would have never missed my senior year softball season. Like, it's just something we have to take into precaution because if it were just that slight movement could have really done a lot more damage."

She's hoping sports manufacturers hear her voice to make a product more suitable for pitchers on all levels.

