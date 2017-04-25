VIDEO: LMPD officer, good Samaritan pull 2 people from burning car

An LMPD officer and a good Samaritan rescued two people from a burning car. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer and a good Samaritan are being nominated for a life-saving award after pulling two people from a burning car.

Officer Jeff Rodgers was called to a crash near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Douglass Boulevard on February 2, where a car had struck a pole and caught fire.

Two people were trapped inside.

Before Rodgers arrived, a man identified as Mr. Boyer was passing by and began pulling the driver out of the car. When Rodgers got to the scene, he grabbed the passenger and pulled them out as well.

Video of the rescue was posted on LMPD's Facebook page on Monday.

