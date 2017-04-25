FOP votes to proceed with 'no confidence' in LMDC director

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Corrections Fraternal Order of Police is pursuing no confidence proceedings against the director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Members of the FOP voted on the decision during a meeting at FOP Lodge 77 on Tuesday.

LMDC Director Mark Bolton has been under fire recently for concerns about safety and security at the jail. Employees have complained about faulty equipment, overtime hours and under staffing.

In March, FOP President Tracy Dotson filed 12 grievances against LMDC.

