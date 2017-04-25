QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby. (Source: KTXL/CNN)

(RNN) - Horse names have been quite peculiar over the years, and they seem to be more interesting this year.

The 143rd Kentucky Derby is on May 6, 2017, and 20 horses will run for glory.

The Derby is the first of horse racing’s Triple Crown, which includes The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

Past Derby winners had names like “California Chrome,” I’ll Have Another” and “Mine That Bird.”

Let’s see if you can guess which of these horse names are actual participants in the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

