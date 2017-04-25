Clifton man seeks help with “dangerous” intersection

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Retired firefighter Earl James stood near the portable traffic lights at the intersection of South Charlton and Payne Streets on Tuesday, waiting for an issue to unfold. The intersection is currently under construction and James believes it's dangerous.

“I'm the only one that sees a problem with it,” James said. “It's everyday, all day.”

James showed us cars running through a red light and failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

>> VIDEO: Watch Jobina Fortson's report

“The issue is that light there," James said. "When it turns red, this light turns red. When this turns green, this one turns green.”

The portable traffic lights at Charlton and Payne Streets turn red, yellow, and green at the same time.

There was a sign on Charlton Street that said which lane of traffic had the right of way, but it was on the other side of a telephone pole.

WAVE 3 News caught people ignoring the 'no turn on red' sign. It was an alarming sight, since Payne Street is down to one lane right now lane due to construction. Oncoming vehicles are on the other end.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Man killed at Bedford McDonald's did not know shooter

+ Family uses Imagination Library to honor late son who loved books

+ Lowe's $50 off coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

“Somebody is going to get seriously hurt, if not killed over here if something doesn't change," James said.

James called Metro Public Works and police and asked them for the lights to be green at separate times. He said public works didn't see a problem with the way the lights are set up.

WAVE 3 News is waiting for them to provide a comment on the situation. In the meantime, James is keeping his eyes on the road.

“I'm going to stay on it until something is done or something else is done,” James said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.