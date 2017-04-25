Felix Hernandez has 'dead arm,' will be checked by doctors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Felix Hernandez has 'dead arm,' will be checked by doctors

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 25,2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 25,2017, in Detroit.
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Mariners star Felix Hernandez was set to return to Seattle to have a stiff right shoulder checked by team doctors after he lasted only two innings in his start at Detroit on Tuesday night.

Hernandez allowed four runs and six hits in Seattle's 19-9 loss to the Tigers. There was no injury announcement after he was removed from the game, but afterward, manager Scott Servais said the right-hander was dealing with stiffness.

"He had some stiffness in his shoulder going out for the second inning, but there wasn't any pain," Servais said. "He said it was more like a dead arm, but there's obviously some concern when you are talking about a pitcher's shoulder. He's been a horse for us, but we have to get this checked out."

Hernandez made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006 through 2015. He made 25 last season, when he missed nearly two months with a calf injury.

"We should know a lot more in a couple days," Servais said. "At this point, it's just a dead arm."

Seattle is on the second stop of a 10-game road trip. The Mariners have five more games to play against the Tigers and Cleveland Indians before returning home.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

