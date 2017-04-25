Police: Man killed at Bedford McDonald's did not know shooter

BEDFORD, IN (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a Marine veteran in a fast food drive-through did not know the victim, according to police.

Justin Lampkins, 25, was shot while waiting in line at the McDonald's in Bedfornd, IN early Sunday morning.

Evan Schaffer, 22, of Orleans, was ahead of Lampkins in the drive-through line, police said.

"A horn was sounded," Bedford Police Assistant Chief Joe DeWees said. "The accused got out of the first pickup truck and went back to the third truck, which the victim was in and engaged and battered the victim."

DeWees said Schaffer walked away from the victim, then returned with a gun and shot Lampkins in the chest.

