JCPS Board ditches Catalpa model of education

School leaders voted unanimously to discontinue the Catalpa model of education at Maupin Elementary.More >>
JCPS leaders met Tuesday afternoon to get an update on student behavior.More >>
A Clifton man is worried about the safety of drivers passing through the intersection of South Charlton and Payne Streets.More >>
Justin Lampkins was shot while waiting in line at the McDonald's in Bedfornd, IN early Sunday morning.More >>
Members of the FOP voted on the decision during a meeting at FOP Lodge 77 on Tuesday.More >>
