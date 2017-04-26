JCPS Board ditches Catalpa model of education

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – JCPS leaders voted unanimously on Tuesday to discontinue the Catalpa model of education at Maupin Elementary. The program has been around for two years. While the school is ranked as the worst elementary school in the state, parents and teachers showed up to the school board meeting to fight for the school’s status to remain the same.

The Catalpa model is unique to Maupin Elementary. It uses an innovative style of learning involving movement and nature.

>> VIDEO: Watch Kasey Cunningham's report

Principal Maria Holmes and Assistant Superintedent Joe Leffert made the request to remove the magnet status as a Catalpa School of Innovation Magnet Program and discontinue the Catalpa Model. Leffert said the Catalpa Model is failing the students and the data proves it.

A review of the data, according to administrators, indicates Maupin Elementary School had an AMO target of 30.1 and their Learner's Total Score was 18.5 on the 2015-16 KPREP. Maupin ranks 709 out of 709 elementary schools in the state of Kentucky, so “most recent data indicates that the magnet is not positively impacting student achievement.”

But despite the stats, some parents said it’s working for their students and were alongside teachers in tears once the decision was made.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspension numbers keep rising within JCPS

+ Clifton man seeks help with "dangerous" intersection

+ Family uses Imagination Library to honor late son who loved books

“They don’t even realize they're learning because they're so engaged,” one parent said.

“They didn’t even allow the program to work and it’s working for the black kids,” Carla Robinson said. “It hurts me they can take away this program that is so beautiful for this community."

Other Parkland parents said the school is the diamond in a rough neighborhood.

"Know that Maupin, the school of innovation is our shining star," one parent said. “It takes courage to walk our block, but this school gives families hope."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.