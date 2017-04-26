Turner hits for cycle, Nationals beat Rockies 15-12

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross, front left, and catcher Matt Wieters, back left, head from the bullpen to the dugout past field crew members, who had pulled the tarp during a weather delay before the Nationa...

By PAT GRAHAMAP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - Trea Turner hit for the third cycle in Nationals history and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping Washington to a 15-12 win over the Colorado Rockies on a frigid Tuesday night.

Turner - with a red ski mask covering his face - had a single in the first, a two-run double in the second, a two-run homer in the sixth and a bases-loaded triple in the seventh. It was the first cycle by the Nationals since Cristian Guzman on Aug. 28, 2008.

Turner's seven RBIs are tied for second-most in a single game in Nationals history. Daniel Murphy also had a big night, tying a career best by driving in five runs.

Enny Romero (2-1) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings a night after taking the loss.

German Marquez (0-1) was roughed up in his first start of the season, surrendering eight runs in four innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill in for Jon Gray, who's sidelined by a stress fracture in his left foot.

Carlos Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds hit solo homers for Colorado. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run shot in the eighth and Gerardo Parra homered to lead off the ninth to make it 15-12. But Shawn Kelley settled down to finish off the game.

The game was delayed 66 minutes by rain and the temperature at first pitch was 43 degrees. Turner and Nolan Arenado were among several players who wore a ski mask to keep warm.

In between pitches in the field, Turner stuck his throwing hand into his back pocket. He certainly wasn't bothered by the cold at the plate. His cycle was the ninth in Expos/Nationals history.

Marquez learned an important lesson: Don't walk the pitcher. With two outs in the second, he struggled to find the strike zone as Joe Ross drew a walk. The Nationals went on to score five times in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: First baseman Ian Desmond (broken left hand) is getting closer to going out for a rehab assignment after another productive workout Tuesday. Manager Bud Black didn't divulge when Desmond might be headed out.

THIS & THAT

Ross went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, breaking a string of 12 straight quality starts by Washington. ... Bryce Harper finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. He's hitting .400. ... The last time Colorado lost scoring 12 or more runs was 2003, according to the team.

NEWEST STRASBURG

Righty Stephen Strasburg and his wife welcomed a baby girl. It's their second daughter.

Strasburg is on the paternity list, but is expected to return when the Nationals host the New York Mets this weekend.

BETTIS UPDATE

Black said he spoke with Chad Bettis over the weekend and the pitcher is "in good spirits." Bettis resides in the Phoenix area, where he's receiving chemotherapy after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had recently spread to his lymph nodes.

The plan is for Bettis to visit the team when they begin a three-game series in Arizona on Friday.

"He can't wait to see us. We can't wait to see him," Black said. "He's doing some things that are keeping him as current and up-to-speed physically as he can. That's great."

UP NEXT

Nationals righty Tanner Roark (2-0, 3.65 ERA) is two innings shy of 600 for his career heading into his start Wednesday. The Rockies will throw righty Tyler Chatwood (2-2, 4.10), who will be making his second-ever start against the Nationals.

