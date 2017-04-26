Trump proposing 'biggest tax cut' in US history

In a ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.More >>
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to violate U.S. law when he failed to seek permission or inform the government about accepting money from Russian organizations.
Republican lawmakers were meeting Wednesday to consider how to rescue the GOP drive to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law.
What grade would you give President Trump?
Most outside economic analyses say the type of tax cuts being promoted by Trump would likely fuel even larger deficits for a federal government already projected to see its debt steadily rise.
Donald Trump's proposed budget significantly slashes federal spending at several departments, but increases spending in defense, homeland security and veterans affairs.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
In a ruling on Tuesday, a federal judge quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to violate U.S. law when he failed to seek permission or inform the government about accepting money from Russian organizations.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump's surprising victory as the President of the United States.
