'Biggest Loser' trainer Dolvett Quince to serve as Pegasus Parade Grand Marshal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Biggest Loser trainer Dolvett Quince will serve as Grand Marshal of the 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) announced Wednesday.

The 62nd annual parade will march down Broadway Thursday, May 4 and will air live beginning at 5:30 p.m. exclusively on WAVE 3 News. It will also be live streamed on wave3.com and the WAVE 3 News and Inside the Rail mobile apps.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

"As a leader in his field of health and fitness, (Quince) is the perfect fit to lead this year's health-focused parade, themed "Louisville on the Move," KDF Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Stacey Robinson said.

Quince's passion, regimen and dramatic transformational results have made him one of the most in-demand fitness specialists in the country. He was born in Connecticut and was adopted along with his three siblings.They moved to Florida, where Quince finished his schooling. In 2004, he opened at private personal training studio called Body Sculptor in Atlanta, Georgia. After gaining prominence on a mainstream Atlanta radio station, he began widening his clientele. he has trained other trainers and celebrities, including Angela Bassett, Justin Bieber, and hip-hop singer JoJo.

RELATED STORIES

+ Linkin' Bridge to serve as Pegasus Parade Honorary Grand Marshals

+ This Is Us, Days of Our Lives stars to ride in Pegasus Parade

+ Pegasus Parade float lineup set

+ 2017 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade theme announced

Quince is among several celebrity guests participating in this year's Kentucky Derby Festival events. Many will take part in both the Celebrity Day at the Downs event on Thursday, May 4 as well as the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade later that same day.

Guests scheduled to appear include the following:

Linkin' Bridge, finalists on season 11 of America's Got Talent and Pegasus Parade Honorary Grand Marshals

Justin Cornwell of CBS's Training Day

Justin Hartley of NBC's This is Us

Jonathan Kite from CBS's Two Broke Girls

Chrishell Stause, formerly of NBC's Days of Our Lives and Draffenville, Kentucky native

and Draffenville, Kentucky native Adriana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules

Miss Kentucky 2016 Laura Jones

Jimmy Eat World (parade guest only)

Damion Lee, professional basketball player and former UofL Cardinal (luncheon guest only)

Robert Williamson, professional poker player (luncheon guest only)

Celebrity Day at the Downs begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 4 on the sixth floor of Churchill Downs. It will feature a traditional Kentucky luncheon and a day of racing on Millionaire's Row.

The Republic Bank Pegasus Parade steps off at 5 p.m. on Broadway at Campbell Street and travels 17 blocks west to 9th Street. WAVE 3 News coverage of the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. WAVE 3 News has been the exclusive broadcast home of the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade since 1982.

Tickets for the parade are still available online at KDF.org. Ticket prices are $10 for bleacher seats and $12 for chair seating.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.