1 case of mumps confirmed on Murray State campus

Murray State University has recently received one confirmed report of a student on campus having the mumps.

Mumps typically causes swollen and tender parotid glands located just below the ears and around the jaw bone on one or both sides of the jaw. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

After puberty, mumps can cause inflammation and soreness of the testicles in men or the breasts in women. Symptoms are usually noticed in 12 to 25 days after exposure to an infected person. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

The most effective way to prevent mumps is through vaccination. This typically is through administration of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. However, cases may still occur despite prior vaccination.

The university released the following statement after confirming the case:

At Murray State University, the well-being of our students is our number one concern. Should you feel that you need to seek medical attention, please contact Health Services which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. You may also contact your family practitioner or local urgent care facility. Students living in the residence halls may contact their Resident Director if they have questions or concerns

Several other universities across Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have also recently had confirmed cases of the mumps.

