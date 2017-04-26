1 case of mumps confirmed on Murray State campus

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east on Central Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a dark-colored SUV turned onto Central from Montana Avenue, hitting him.More >>
A Clifton man is worried about the safety of drivers passing through the intersection of South Charlton and Payne Streets.More >>
The 62nd annual parade will march down Broadway on Thursday, May 4 and will air live beginning at 5:30 p.m. exclusively on WAVE 3 News. It will also be live streamed on wave3.com and the WAVE 3 News mobile app.More >>
School leaders voted unanimously to discontinue the Catalpa model of education at Maupin Elementary.More >>
JCPS leaders met Tuesday afternoon to get an update on student behavior.More >>
