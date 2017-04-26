Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night near Churchill Downs.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east on Central Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a dark-colored SUV turned onto Central from Montana Avenue, hitting him. The motorcyclist was dead when officers arrived at the scene, but the driver of the SUV was gone.

"At this time, we can only guess what happened until we talk to that person to know if they are at fault," Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. "So it's in everyone's best interest to remain at the scene of an accident."

Police said the motorcyclist lived near Central Avenue and was 29 years old. His name has not been released. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

