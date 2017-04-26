Official: Toddler in stroller struck by vehicle - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

A toddler was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Kenton County dispatchers confirmed the 18-month-old was in a stroller when hit outside of Dillard's at the Crestview Hills Town Center.

The victim was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

