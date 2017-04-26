Jockey Hernandez trades bike for horse, aims for first Derby win aboard McCraken

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., recalls a photo that his mother, Stephanie, still has of him that she took when he was about six years old.

>> INSIDE THE RAIL: Get our free Derby app

His father, Brian Sr., was a jockey and the young Hernandez was aspiring to follow in his father’s footsteps. When his mother snapped the photo, the younger Hernandez was dreaming the ultimate dream – winning the Kentucky Derby.

"I'm in my dad's jockey pants with my underwear on top and some silks," Hernandez said with a chuckle. "I would ride my bicycle around the neighborhood and act like I was winning the Kentucky Derby."

On May 6, the 31-year-old Hernandez won't be riding a bike. But he will have on his own silks and will have his best chance to actually win the Derby when he rides one of the favorites – McCraken – in the 143rd Run for the Roses.

It will be the second Derby start for Hernandez, who booted to a 12th-place finish in last year’s race. He’s been riding at Churchill Downs since he won the 2004 Eclipse Award as the outstanding apprentice jockey.

VIDEO FROM THE BACKSIDE

+ Kent Taylor recaps Wednesday on the backside

+ Hernandez breaks down McCraken effort after Monday workout

+ See McCraken's work from Monday

"Ask anybody what winning the biggest event in their sport is?" Hernandez said. "It’s something you think about since you were a little kid. When you are 5 years old and decided you want to be a jockey, it's the Derby you dream of winning."

Born into a racing family, his younger brother, Colby, currently rides and his sister, Courtney, has ridden.

Hernandez Jr., started galloping horses at age 12 and began his riding career at Delta Downs in 2003. He would exercise horses in the morning before school. In 2004, Hernandez won the Eclipse after winning 243 races.

During his award-winning year, Hernandez won stakes races at Churchill Downs, Fair Grounds, Remington Park and Delta Downs. He captured his first riding title at Evangeline Downs and was second several times at Churchill.

Hernandez had his ups and downs as a young rider. He was on future Hall of Famer Rachel Alexandra in her first five starts as a 2-year-old in 2008.

"We were very fortunate when I was younger," Hernandez said. "We came to Churchill Downs when I had the bug and I was second behind Pat Day a couple of times in the jockey standings, and then like every other bug rider, you lose your bug and you struggle. But I think the one thing that kept me grounded is you walk in the jocks room every day and I am riding with the best jocks in the country.

"They were 35 and 40 years old and here I was a young kid, so you couldn’t expect to win all the time. The trainers here in Kentucky are so loyal. You can’t expect to just move a guy out of a spot. I sat back and bided my time and now I am getting to ride some of the better horses and the owners are seeing it."

>> ALSO: Jody Demling's Derby Diary

Hernandez has been in the top 50 on the national earnings list four of the past five years, and the only year he wasn't, his ranking was No. 51. His biggest breakthrough came in 2012. One month after winning his 1,000th career race, Hernandez guided Fort Larned to a win in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Fort Larned was owned by Janis Whitman and trained by Ian Wilkes, the same connections that are bringing McCraken to the Derby.

"You have that in the background," Hernandez said. "They took me with them to the big-time and we have already been there and enjoyed the success before. The Derby magnifies it by many but winning the Breeders' Cup Classic means we can handle all the pressure that might come with the race."

McCraken has four wins in his five career starts, including 3-for-3 at Churchill Downs. He won the Street Sense and the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes last fall after breaking his maiden under the Twin Spires on Oct. 2.

The son of Ghostzapper won the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs in February but he missed the Tampa Bay Derby with a minor ankle injury. McCraken was then third in the Blue Grass Stakes.

And his resume has Hernandez dreaming of winning the Derby.

"You are hoping you win," Hernandez said. "You hate to jinx yourself but you are always thinking about it. We have been thinking about winning a Kentucky Derby our whole career. Now, it’s getting closer and closer.

"It’s a lot of fun and we are fortunate to have McCraken. We are just hoping that the McCraken we know shows up on Saturday."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.