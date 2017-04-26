Mayor: Google Fiber network construction to begin soon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Construction will start soon on the project to bring Google Fiber to Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer said Google Fiber is expected to file soon for its first permit to build its Louisville network. The release says initial build out will focus on a handful of communities and neighborhoods.

"Many have eagerly waited to hear these words: Google Fiber is coming to Louisville," said Fischer in a statement. "This next step toward bringing Google Fiber’s super-fast internet network to Louisville demonstrates our city's commitment to the type of forward-looking innovation that creates opportunities for businesses and families."

The Google Fiber project will be built in phases, according to the release, allowing "a more efficient build and reduce disruption."

Details about the Louisville service will be released at a later date, the statement said. To get notifications about Google Fiber's progress, click here.

