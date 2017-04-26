What's in a name? Bronx Zoo proudly displays 'snot otters'

NEW YORK (AP) - It's a salamander by any other name - and some of those names are comical.
The Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo is now proudly displaying two Eastern hellbenders - also known as "devil dogs," ''snot otters" or "old lasagna sides."
Eastern hellbenders have flattened heads and bodies, small eyes, and slimy, wrinkly skin. They're typically brown or reddish-brown with a pale underbelly.
There's also a serious side to the subject. Efforts are underway to conserve dwindling hellbender populations in the wild.
Adult hellbenders can be nearly 2 feet long. Only two larger salamander species are known to exist.
