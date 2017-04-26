MetroSafe: 3-year-old brought to hospital with gunshot wound

Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 3-year-old is being treated for a gunshot wound at a downtown Louisville hospital.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said the child was awake and alert when arriving by private vehicle at Norton Children's Hospital about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The child had been shot in the shoulder, the dispatcher said.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

This story will be updated.

