Police: 3-year-old girl shot in shoulder by another child

Police believe the shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of W. Jefferson Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 3-year-old is being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder at a downtown Louisville hospital, and police believe another child shot her.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the girl's injury is not considered life-threatening.

She was brought by private vehicle to Norton Children's Hospital about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Henry Green apartments in the 1000 block of W. Jefferson Street. It appears to have been an accident, Mitchell said.

A woman who lives next door to the apartment where the shooting happened said the bullet went through her bedroom wall and that if she has been in bed, the bullet would have hit her, too.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating

This story will be updated.

