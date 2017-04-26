VIDEO: Beating of girl, 12, captured on camera in Crosby Middle School bathroom

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.

>> Watch the video: (Warning: video may be disturbing to some)

The King family, represented by Teddy Gordon, called a press conference Wednesday, at which they spoke about what happened to their 12 year-old daughter. The Kings will join seven other families from Crosby Middle School that are already part of a pending lawsuit against the school system. Filed in December, the lawsuit alleges that school leaders and the Crosby Middle school administration continue to allow bullying in middle school.

The Kings say their daughter was attacked on April 14 at about 11 a.m. inside one of the middle school’s bathrooms, but the Kings said they weren’t informed of the incident until Monday -- 10 days later -- and weren’t shown the video until Wednesday. They took their daughter to the emergency room as soon as they saw the extent of the attack and filed a police report.

"When I took her to the emergency room, they told me she’s lucky she didn’t have internal brain bleeding," said the girl's mother, Hollie King.

Instead, King's daughter suffered various head wounds and a shoulder separation, and has an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon on Thursday. The girl's parents said she is also fearful that her attacker will be back in the classroom with her.

Gordon said if the student seen attacking the girl in the video is let back into school, they will pursue a restraining order against her. The Kings said the initial confrontation started in a class that both students are in, after their daughter had sat in her attacker’s seat.

Teddy Gordon is not only asking for a state takeover of Crosby Middle School, but also for increased Louisville Metro police presence and additional security.

"No children, no grandchildren are safe at Crosby Middle," Gordon said.

WAVE 3 News obtained documents that reveal the school has the highest number of suspensions among JCPS middle schools. As of February, Crosby Middle School had 421 suspensions, the next highest middle school is Westport Middle School with 380. Suspensions across the district have increased by 16 percent.

The amendment to the lawsuit will be filed on Wednesday.

