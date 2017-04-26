Victim of I-64 wreck identified

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the name of a man killed April 25 in a crash on Interstate 64 that closed a stretch of the highway for several hours.

Song Han, 48, of McLean, VA, died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Han was a back seat passenger in a car which was rear-ended by a pickup truck on I-64 west near Blankenbaker Parkway around 7:50 a.m. Jeffersontown police say Han was not wearing a seatbelt.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case.

