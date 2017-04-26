LMPD releases images of SUV possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have released two surveillance photos of an SUV that may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run late Tuesday night.

The victim, a woman, was riding a motorcycle east on Central Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a dark-colored SUV turned onto Central from Montana Avenue, hitting her, police said. The motorcyclist was dead when officers arrived at the scene, but the driver of the SUV was gone.



>> PREVIOUS STORY: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash



Louisville Metro police posted two photographs on Facebook Wednesday afternoon of an SUV that may have been involved in or whose driver may have witnessed the accident. The vehicle is described as a dark color Nissan Murano or Nissan Rogue with possible damage to the front windshield. Police said the driver is believed to be a black man of African descent.

Anyone who knows who the vehicle belongs to or who has information about the accident, should call the LMPD Traffic Unit at 502-574-2445. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.